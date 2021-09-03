Company: ProMach

Website: www.promachbuilt.com

Equipment Snapshot: Wexxar Bel, a ProMach brand, is never one to rest on its laurels, and that philosophy of constant improvement is shown in its new WF30 Gen2, the next iteration of its popular selling WF30 Fully Automatic Case Former.

Updates to the WF30 Gen2 include a larger, 10” Allen Bradley HMI that’s now a standard feature. The HMI is now paired with an Allen Bradley PLC, standardizing the overall control components of the machine. Minimal training will be required as Allen Bradley is often a North American plant standard, making it an easy transition for service and maintenance staff. This creates a system that improves upon the overall functionality of the machine, while also providing a platform that’s simple to maintain and easy to operate.

The WF30 Gen2 comes with a redesigned magazine that’s optimized for operator use. The magazine materials have been upgraded to aluminum and stainless steel for corrosion resistance. A newly upgraded guide system enables the magazine to be smoother and faster to adjust, further expediting the changeover process.

Updated extrusions with larger, more rigid bifold doors and stronger hinges further improve product robustness and safety to the WF30 Gen2. Additionally, the servo and ball screws on the WF30 Gen2 have been optimized to increase operating speed, power, efficiency, and reliability. This optimization allows the machine to run at a higher speed, handle heavier corrugates, and be more accurate—all while using less energy.

“Our goal is to always make machines stronger, faster and easier to operate, and with those pillars in mind, we seized on an opportunity to make the WF30 Gen2 a better machine,” said Sander Smith, product manager of Wexxar Bel. “Anytime we can make our customers’ lives easier, we’re going to do that, because we’re aware of what’s going on in the marketplace. We’re delivering solutions we know they want because we hear what they’re saying.”

The WF30 Gen2 will be on display in booth C-3031 at PACK EXPO 2021, Sept. 27–29, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



