Do you produce cakes or single-serve desserts and wish to learn more about optimizing your production with easy automation? If so, Apex Motion Control has prepared an event that’s perfect for you!

On October 14, 2021, Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, is teaming up with Unifiller Europe and Shuffle-Mix to host a virtual Baking Industry Trade Event, live from Europe. This event will feature live equipment demonstrations for automated cake production and automated single serve dessert production.

At this event, attendees can learn how to integrate 3 OEM’s into one turn-key system, solve their labor shortage issues, reduce ingredient waste, and maximize their uptime and efficiency.

This one-day event will be split into two timeslots:

Automated Cake Production: October 14th @ 10:00 AM GMT+2 Automated Single-Serve Dessert Production: October 14th @ 2:00 PM GMT+2

Want to learn more? Visit their event page to learn more, and register today for FREE: https://apexmotion.com/european-trade-event/



