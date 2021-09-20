Company: Hostess Brands

Website: voortman.com

Introduced: September 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Voortman Cookies Limited, a manufacturer of specialty cookies and wafers, both sugar free and non-sugar free, announced it is expanding its product offerings with the introduction of Super Grains and Mega Wafers: two distinct snacks for different snacking needs.

Voortman Super Grains combine the indulgence of cookies with better-for-you ingredients, as the B.F.Y. snacking category continues to grow in response to evolving consumer behaviors. They are baked with a blend of wholesome ingredients and 60 percent of grains are whole grain: oats, wheat, rye, and buckwheat. Super Grains come in two flavors this year: Banana Chocolate Chip, which is made with real banana, and Blueberry, which is made with real blueberry. The cookies contain no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or high-fructose corn syrup. More flavor varieties will come in subsequent years. Super Grains can be found in grocery stores in the U.S. and Canada.

To support the new sub-brand product launch, the team tapped Straight Forward Design, a brand design agency, to develop packaging that reinforces the heritage of Voortman Bakery while appealing to a younger, more health-aware consumer looking for a healthier treat.

Voortman Mega Wafers are a supersized version of Voortman wafers that feature a triple-layer crème wafer that delivers a crispy-meets-creamy bite. With 10 wafers per pack, Mega Wafers are the perfect treat to grab, go, and share, and are perfect for on-the-go snackers. The 5.17-oz wafers are available in Vanilla, Strawberry, and Chocolate flavors. Voortman Mega Wafers are available in convenience stores in the U.S.

“Mega Wafers and Super Grains join Voortman Cookies’ robust roster of real good, feel good treats, addressing consumers’ need to balance a sweet treat with better-for-you ingredients,” said Susan Lee, director of marketing.

