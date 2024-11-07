Gluten-free food options have broadened over the past two decades. In the early days options were few, and many consumers with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities were less than satisfied with the quality. Now, years after the GF boom began, producers like Milton’s Craft Bakers—a company specializing in gluten-free and regular crackers, as well as frozen pizzas—are aiming to provide gluten-avoiding shoppers with options that are not just plentiful, but tasty. To learn more about the company’s history of offering BFY products that balance health and nutrition, and its recent innovation track record, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery spoke with John Reaves, CEO.

Jenni Spinner: Could you please share your perspective of consumer interest in better-for-you foods—including what BFY means, what types of ingredients they are seeking out (and avoiding), and how that’s impacted innovation in the bakery and snack paces?

John Reaves: At Milton’s, we don’t view consumer interest in better-for-you foods as a trend, but rather, a growing movement that reflects changing consumer expectations. Consumers increasingly expect more from their foods, whether cleaner ingredients, third-party certifications, dietary restriction compatibility, or added product benefits. For our brand, better-for-you means that we carefully select high-quality, recognizable ingredients that deliver best-in-class taste and texture to create the most delicious food possible that just happens to be gluten-free.

In the past, finding better-for-you versions of your favorite foods often required trade-offs between taste, health, and real ingredients, but shoppers are no longer willing to compromise and the brands that can meet the challenge will be the ones who are successful in the long-term.

For Milton’s, we reimagine what people eat with innovative, delicious, better-for-you food—and our pizzas and crackers demonstrate that commitment. We hear from consumers all the time who say that Milton’s isn’t just good for a gluten-free brand; it’s their go-to brand because of the remarkable flavor and experience our products consistently deliver.

JS: Specifically, please share your perspective on how consumer awareness of gluten sensitivity and celiac disease has evolved in recent years, and how producers have risen to provide products for such consumers that provide better quality and flavor, and broader options, than in the past.

JR: While estimates suggest about 6% of the U.S. population is gluten intolerant, far more people than that are trying to avoid gluten, as consumers have become more informed around the impact of gluten on their health and well-being. When Milton’s launched Gluten Free Crackers back in 2014, many people warned us saying gluten-free was a passing fad, gluten-free tastes bad and eats like cardboard, and that we should stay away. But we saw an opportunity, a meaningful consumer need that was unmet.

More than ten years later, demand for better-for-you products, including delicious gluten-free products, is strong and growing. The good news for consumers who need to or want to avoid gluten, is that Milton’s innovative products set a high bar for product experience, which inspires others to do the same. At Milton’s, creating food that delivers the best taste and texture is non-negotiable. We are innovating to provide best-in-class products that just happen to be gluten-free, so everyone can enjoy them.

JS: Then, please tell us a bit about Milton’s—how the company got started, how it’s innovated in and pioneered the BFY space (particularly in its GF offerings), and how the company has managed to stand out from the crowd?

JR: Milton’s was founded in 1996 at Milton’s Restaurant and Delicatessen, where a bread was developed in-house for sandwiches. That became the famous Milton’s Multigrain Bread that the company was originally known for before expanding, starting with a gourmet cracker line in 2004, then gluten-free crackers in 2014, and most recently, gluten-free frozen cauliflower crust pizzas in 2018. We may not be first to an opportunity, and instead let others prove out the market opportunity, but we will certainly be the best in food experience and ultimately, win with consumers.

With consistent double-digit growth through the years, Milton’s resonates with consumers who fuel themselves with better-for-you foods. For years, the brand grew through the quality of the food itself and word-of-mouth recommendations from passionate consumers, and now with a national footprint, Milton’s recently launched a new, unified look for the brand that celebrates the best of Milton’s for both our longtime fans and consumers who have yet to discover the brand.

JS How does your company keep track of what consumers want from their snack, bakery, and frozen food purchases?

JR: At Milton’s, we pull from a variety of places to inform our innovation priorities whether that’s listening to our retail partners, reviewing consumer and grocery scan data, or assimilating our team’s market observations, our innovations are inspired by facts, data, and inspiration to bring unique value to consumers. Regardless of the specific innovation, we are committed to our mission of reimagining what people eat with innovative, delicious, better-for-you food, so consumers no longer have to trade-off between taste, nutrition, and convenience.

JS: Could you tell us a bit about Milton’s specific product offerings? With the GF crackers, breads, and frozen pizza products, your brand occupies space in a number of store sections—what makes all these products special?

JR: By discovering the hidden talents of high-quality, recognizable, and delicious ingredients, Milton’s crafts products that deliver superior taste and texture while satisfying the needs of a wide variety of consumers (including those who are gluten-free) – no trade-off required.

The full Milton’s product portfolio includes:

Flavorful, crispy Gluten Free Crackers, with an airy, chip-like texture that keeps you coming back for more. We launched three new incredible flavors this summer: Zesty Ranch Gluten Free Crackers, Jalapeño Gluten Free Crackers, and Salt & Pepper Gluten Free Crackers.

A line of Gourmet Crackers and a line of Organic Crackers that are perfect for entertaining and the best complement to a charcuterie board.

Thin & Crispy Cauliflower Crust Pizzas that deliver authentic pizzeria taste in less time than delivery. Three new flavors were recently added to the lineup: Supreme, Meat Lover’s Trio, and Grilled Chicken & Bacon.

JS: Do you have a favorite among your products? If so, please tell me all about it.

JR: Currently, my favorite is our new better for you Pizza Bites, which will launch in 2025! They are the perfect snack for the entire family!

JS: What’s in store for the company in the coming months? If you have any new products, new retail outlets, company expansions in the works, or other news to preview, please let us know.

JR: We’ve certainly been busy over here at Milton’s—we are currently introducing 24 new products to our retail partners across snacking and frozen foods, extending the promise of remarkable better-for-you products into new spaces that will appeal to current and new Milton’s consumers alike.

