Citing continued concerns about the Delta COVID-19 variant, the Private Label Manufacturers Association announced that it has postponed its annual Private Label Trade Show to January 30–February 1, 2022. Originally planned for November 14–16, 2021, the rescheduled show will be held in-person at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

In announcing the date change, PLMA President Peggy Davies voiced optimism that between now and the end of January, there will be significant nationwide progress on vaccinations—including shots available for children.

“Beginning in the new year, more companies will return to the office, corporate travel restrictions increasingly will be lifted, and people will become more comfortable gathering in large groups. And international borders will be reopened, an important factor for the large contingent of national pavilions that attend the Chicago Private Label Trade Show,” Davies added.



