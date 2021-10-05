Company: Brothers All-Natural

Website: BrothersAllNatural.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79

Product Snapshot: Brothers All Natural is excited to announce the launch of its 1-oz. Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps. Now available in a large, sharable pouch, our Fuji Apple Fruit Crisps are one of its most popular flavors, while Mango is a new and long-awaited addition.

Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps are a convenient and fun way to eat your fruit, making them the perfect, anytime snack. The fruit is freeze-dried, a gentle dehydration process used for preservation of high-quality foods, keeping nutrients, flavor and texture intact.

One bag of 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple Fruit Crisps is equivalent to two and two-thirds cups of fresh fruit, more than the full amount of fruit that the 2015–2020 Dietary Guidelines advises to consume per day. An entire 1 oz. bag contains just 110 calories!

Also containing just 110 calories, one bag of 1 oz. Freeze-Dried Mango is equivalent to one and one-half cups of fresh fruit. The Freeze-Dried Fuji Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps are peanut-free, tree-nut free, soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, Kosher, and non-GMO.

“We are excited to add two additional flavors to the portfolio,” shares Robert Larsen, director of sales at Brothers All Natural. “The success of strawberry one-ounce bags, along with many requests from both retailers and consumers was the catalyst for expansion. We look forward to continued success in this rapidly growing area.”

The initial launch of Brothers All Natural 1-oz. Apple and Mango Fruit Crisps can be purchased directly on BrothersAllNatural.com in 1 oz. (28 grams) bags.