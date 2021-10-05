Company: Charles Ross & Son Company

Website: www.mixers.com

Equipment Snapshot: ROSS Ribbon Blenders custom-built for multi-phase mixing now come with an optional pressure feed vessel. Wherein minor liquid ingredients must be thoroughly blended into powder or other solids, a pressure feed vessel enables 100 percent discharge of the liquid component through a spray bar and into the blending zone, ensuring even mixing and consistent batches.

In lieu of manually pouring liquids through an open blender cover or safety grating, utilizing a pressure feed vessel and spray bar facilitates liquid addition while the blender is closed, minimizing dusting and safety issues. The spray bar typically includes four or more spray nozzles so that liquids are uniformly distributed along the entire length of the blender. The pressure feed vessel eliminates the need for a pump to deliver liquids to the spray bar. Designed for compressed air supply up to 20 psig or higher, a distinguishing characteristic of the pressure feed vessel is the absence of residual product in the piping. After the blending cycle, the pressure feed vessel can also assist with CIP/washdown. Available in various sizes to accommodate the required volume of the additive liquid phase, these vessels are mounted and plumbed to ROSS Ribbon Blenders which range from 1/2 to 500 cu.ft. working capacity.



