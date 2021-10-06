Company: Crepini

Website: https://crepini.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: As the holidays near, everyone is daydreaming of aromas of peppermint and pine in the cold crisp air. Families gather to celebrate for the first time since the pandemic, all cozied up against the fireplace enjoying their favorite home cooked meals.

Crepini was inspired by these classic holiday flavors to introduce their newest flavor to their line of low-calorie, smart carb-conscious egg wraps. Introducing Crepini Sweet Crepes, dusted with a pinch of cinnamon to allow consumers to recreate healthy versions of holiday classics.

High durability and versatility allow for the Sweet Crepe Crepini to be transformed into Tiramisu Crepes, Cinnamon Apple Turnovers, or even Cinnamon Sugar Bowls. All Crepini Egg Wraps have zero net carbs and 30 calories or less per wrap. They are keto-friendly, gluten-free, and dairy-free with many options being grain-free and Paleo-friendly as well.

The Sweet Crepe will be available at ALDI starting on October 25, 2021 and will be available on their website later this fall.



