Company: General Mills

Website: https://epicprovisions.com/

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: New EPIC Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds are a crunchy, low-carb, high-protein snack, giving those who love savory snacks a better-for-you alternative to chips.

Satisfy your crunch craving when you reach for a bag for your next snack, lunch, or as a breading alternative. EPIC's Sea Salt & Vinegar Pork Rinds are made with pork skins, vinegar, and sea salt.

The pork rinds contain 8g of protein per serving and 1g of less of total carbs per serving, and they are keto-friendly and gluten-free, as well as paleo-friendly. They use pork skins raised without antibiotics, and are fried in pork lard.