On October 12, 2021, Bunting officially acquired MagDev Ltd, a UK-based magnet and magnetic assembly manufacturer. This acquisition will expand the range of magnetic solutions and technical expertise Bunting is able to offer as a global magnetics group. Bunting’s ability to offer an extended product portfolio and additional magnet engineering knowledge confirms Bunting’s premier position in the global magnetics sector.

“The acquisition of MagDev further enhances our portfolio of acquisitions which keeps Bunting a global leader in magnetic technology,” stated Bob Bunting, president of Bunting. “As our capabilities in the design, development, and manufacturing of magnets, magnetic assemblies, and magnetic products expands, so do our capabilities to help customers in a vast number of industries across the globe.”

MagDev’s Swindon, UK-based facility boasts extensive testing and in-house machining facilities in addition to 1,100+ square meters (12,000+ square feet) of warehouse space. MagDev is a manufacturer of custom and industrial magnets, specializing in supplying permanent magnets, magnetic assemblies, and soft magnetic solutions in various shapes, sizes, and grades, with magnetic properties tailored to suit specific applications.

The origins of MagDev date back to 1973, with the company becoming part of the MMG group of companies in 1986. In August 2003, the merger of MMG GB Ltd and Magnet Developments Ltd in Swindon, UK resulted in the formation of MMG MagDev Ltd. In June 2010, MMG MagDev Ltd was acquired by Delta Magnets Ltd, at which point the company became part of the Delta Magnets group of companies.

Now that Bunting has acquired MagDev, magnetic applications engineers from MagDev will be joining those at Bunting-Berkhamsted to form a formidable team. This will further expand Bunting’s engineering and design capabilities. As one engineering entity, the scope of magnet design and specification extends across an expansive range of applications and sectors. These sectors include the rapidly changing aerospace, automotive, and electronics sectors.

“The acquisition of MagDev expands our range of magnetic solutions, especially in relation to soft magnet materials,” explained Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European managing director. “The present demand for magnet application engineering has never been higher. We are working with companies across the manufacturing sector, especially in automotive, aerospace and electronics. The addition of the MagDev products and, more importantly, the technical team, significantly expands our magnet knowledge and capability. This is an exciting development enforcing Bunting’s position as the leading designer and supplier of magnets, magnetic components and magnetizing equipment.”

For more information on Bunting’s ability to design and manufacture custom magnets, magnetic assemblies, magnetizers, magnet setters, and more, visit its website.