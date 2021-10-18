Company: Yami

Website: www.yamibuy.com

Introduced: October 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $49.99

Product Snapshot: Yami, the first and largest online retailer dedicated to bringing the best Asian goods to consumers across North America, has just released its latest box curated by none other than award-winning Chef Ivan Orkin, owner of the world famous Ivan Ramen restaurants.

The Yami x Ivan Orkin box contains a mixture of Chef Ivan’s favorite savory and sweet Japanese snacks that he looks to for comfort since his move to the U.S. Within the box, you will find more than 20 varieties of traditional Japanese snacks that include cookies, chips, crackers, candy, chocolate, instant noodles, drinks, and more that you won’t be able to find at your local grocery store.

The box, which retails for $49.99, is the perfect gift for the Japanophile in your life or to treat yourself to some unique snacks, all with Chef Ivan’s stamp of approval.



