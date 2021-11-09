Company: The Care Crate Co.

Website: www.thecarecrateco.com

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $42.99

Product Snapshot: All your favorite snacks straight from the spice rack in one fire-breathing care package. The Care Crate Co. has forged this snack box in fire. Each of the snacks has bold, spicy flavor and comes with a variety of hot name-brand treats like: Chex Mix Hot N Spicy, Sriracha Blue Diamond Almonds, Planter’s Heat Peanuts, Pringles Scorchin’ Hot and more. There’s an assortment of 14 spicy snacks that will make your mouth burn. This box is perfect for anyone who wants to escape the regular munchies and instead devour fiery goodness.

Each care package includes 14 total items:

Planter’s Heat Peanuts Matador Flamin’ Hot Beef Jerky Snack Sticks Blue Diamond Almonds, Bold Sriracha Pepper Nectar Hot Sauce – Original Pepper Nectar Hot Sauce – The Duke Pringles Scorchin’ Hot BBQ Pringles Scorchin’ Hot Cheddar Chex Mix Hot N Spicy Buffalo Nuts



