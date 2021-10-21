olam food ingredients (“ofi”), a global business in natural and sustainable food ingredients and solutions, has just revealed its new corporate brand. The identity taps into themes and colors which reflect ofi’s ability to drive innovation in all areas of its business to deliver more growth and impact for customers.

Brought to life in ofi’s recent ad and dedicated website, the brand is more than just a new look. It further underlines ofi’s thrust and focus as it shakes up the market with fresh thinking and ingredients that help food and beverage companies meet the growing consumer demand for natural, healthy, and sustainably sourced cocoa, coffee, dairy, nuts, and spices products.

Shekhar, CEO of ofi, said: “The new ofi brand carries the strong origination and supply chain heritage of Olam but equally signals our exciting aspirations for the future. It conveys the distinct and accelerated changes being made in the business to continuously improve and deliver a differentiated customer value proposition.

“We are innovating across all areas of our business, right from plant to palate. Ongoing investments in application development and R&D expertise will unleash the full natural potential of our highly complementary portfolio to deliver further value-added ingredients and solutions for our customers.

At the farm level, we are investing further to deepen the physical and digital presence in sustainable sourcing that we are already well known for. We are also increasingly helping our customers to fast track their journey to net zero, providing specific programs for carbon reduction by working closely with smallholder farmers and other communities across the chain. Bringing all of this together underlines our new company purpose to ‘Be the Change for Good Food and a Healthy Future,' along with all our customers, partners and other stakeholders.”

Commenting on the brand development, Ashok Krishen, managing director and chief executive officer for ofi’s nuts business said:

“With our extensive portfolio of nuts sourced by our teams at the heart of growing regions, or from our own orchards, coupled with our processing know-how, our new brand identity reflects how we can collaborate with our customers to help them meet ever-changing consumer needs. This is something that will resonate particularly strongly with snacking and bakery brands, who have had to navigate rapidly shifting tastes and an increased focus on health and wellness in recent years.

“Whether this means reformulating with nut protein powders to reduce carbohydrate or fat content of a clean label breakfast bar; creating nutritious and delicious gluten and dairy-free beverages from sustainable cashews; or developing exciting chili or cinnamon seasonings for snacking almonds and peanuts, we can support manufacturers with premium solutions and formulation expertise, coupled with reliable, traceable and sustainable supply. Together, we can make it real.”

Discover much more about what ofi has to offer at ofi.com.