The Barry Callebaut Group has inaugurated "The Barry Callebaut Chocolate Box," its new Global Distribution Center in Lokeren, Belgium. The Chocolate Box is the world’s largest chocolate warehouse and will be the logistical hub for all packed Belgian chocolate and decorations products, produced in Barry Callebaut’s chocolate factories in Wieze and Halle, Belgium.

The Chocolate Box is the result of a successful partnership between Barry Callebaut, the real estate developer WDP, and the city of Lokeren. With a total investment amount of EUR 100 million, it is the largest investment Barry Callebaut has ever made in its operations network. The Chocolate Box increases the efficiency of Barry Callebaut’s global logistics and will allow the Group to serve customers even faster.

At Lokeren, the warehouse Is located near the E17 highway, facilitating carrier transport throughout Western Europe and with direct access to the Port of Antwerp for global shipping. Construction began in the summer of 2019. Less than 24 months later, the building, spanning a total surface of 12 football fields, was completed. In the fully automated high bay warehouse, 41 meters high, up to 125 000 pallets can be stored at a constant temperature of 18°C. Over 120 employees, of whom 40 are in newly created positions, are securing smooth operations.

The Barry Callebaut Chocolate Box is not only the world’s largest chocolate warehouse, but also the most sustainable. The Chocolate Box is the first building in the Benelux with a “BREEAM Outstanding” certification, the highest standard in sustainable logistics. The building is fully energy-positive, as it can completely fulfill its own energy consumption. In order to achieve this certificate, the newest techniques in sustainable building have been used: solar panels, air treatment groups, rain water and heat recovery, humidity control, insulation, and geothermal energy. The wellbeing of the employees, an essential part of the “BREEAM Outstanding” certification, is ensured through access to natural daylight throughout the building, zones for relaxation, and storage facilities for e-bikes.

"The Chocolate Box is a milestone for Barry Callebaut. From Lokeren, all packed chocolate products—mainly under our Belgian chocolate brand Callebaut—will be shipped to the rest of the world. The Chocolate Box is an example of how we execute our smart growth strategy, increasing efficiency and serving our customers in a more sustainable way," says Peter Boone, CEO of the Barry Callebaut Group.