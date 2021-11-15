Main Street Gourmet is pleased to announce that it has completed an acquisition and partnership with Meurer Brothers Bakery. Main Street Gourmet, which owns and operates Main Street Gourmet (Akron, OH) and Biscotti Brothers (Greensburg, PA), is a family of premium wholesale bakeries serving in-store bakery (ISB), restaurant, club, and convenience customers. Meurer Brothers Bakery is a Wisconsin-based, third-generation manufacturer of premium pastries (mini danish, traditional danish, French Crème coffee cake, and turtle cookies), primarily for the ISB channel.

Meurer Brothers Bakery was founded in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin by Dave and Mike Meurer in 1993 with family roots in baking back to 1929. The business has experienced consistent growth by bringing their premium danish to ISB customers across the United States. Their artisanal approach sets them apart, including making their fillings and toppings in-house from scratch. “We are thrilled to enter this partnership with Main Street’s family of bakeries as we look to continue our momentum working with premier customers across the country,” said Dave Meurer, co-founder of Meurer Brothers Bakery.

“Our aim is to be our customers’ trusted partner across differentiated and premium bakery categories, and adding Meurer Brothers’ complementary products and capabilities is a significant step forward on that journey. Just as important, Meurer Brothers’ collaborative and quality-first culture is a perfect fit for our organization,” said David Veenstra, chief executive officer of Main Street Gourmet.

Richard Boos, chairman of Main Street Gourmet and partner at Shore Capital (“Shore”), commented, “Shore is thrilled to add Meurer Brothers Bakery to our Main Street Gourmet bakery platform. We look forward to partnering with Meurer Brothers’ management to continue growing these phenomenal businesses and providing unmatched quality, service, and customization to customers with unique bakery needs.”

To learn more about Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, and Meurer Brothers Bakery, visit www.mainstreetgourmet.com, www.biscottibrothers.com, and www.meurerbrothersbakery.com.

