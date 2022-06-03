Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers Bakery, and Meurer Brothers Bakery have launched a new brand identity for their combined business: Sweetmore Bakeries. Collectively, Sweetmore Bakeries focuses on high quality and innovative products to help customers differentiate their sweet baked goods and improve operations.

Sweetmore Bakeries Chief Executive Officer David Veenstra says the name helps unify the bakeries internally and externally. “We are proud to bring together our family of bakeries under the Sweetmore brand. Main Street Gourmet, Biscotti Brothers, and Meurer Brothers each offer a unique history, but are aligned in their shared passion for delicious, high-quality baked goods. While each bakery will continue to operate under its legacy brand, we are thrilled to now have a unified identity to celebrate these shared values and market our collective products and solutions to best service our customers.”

The new Sweetmore Bakeries brand was rolled out in May with a new website, www.sweetmorebakeries.com, and will be on display at the upcoming IDDBA (International Dairy Deli Bakery Association) tradeshow, June 5–7.

