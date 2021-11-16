Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC (“Hearthside”) has announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of the Cookies, Crackers, Cones, and Wafers Division of Weston Foods, which includes six North American bakery facilities (including one in Canada).

This acquisition expands the Hearthside network to 43 production facilities in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, bringing 1,100 full-time employees, additional production capacity, and an expanded base of premier food company customers.

Baking is one of Hearthside’s four primary production categories, along with bars, fresh and frozen entrees, and food packaging. The Weston acquisition adds new capacity and an expanded ability to meet the needs of Hearthside’s customers.

“The Weston acquisition is an ideal complement to our existing production network and business, bringing baking capacity, a roster of premier customers, expanded capabilities, and enhanced geographic coverage. These synergies benefit our current and new customers alike. We look forward to welcoming Weston’s 1,100 employees into the Hearthside family,” said Chuck Metzger, Hearthside CEO.

The six new facilities are located in North Sioux City, SD; Front Royal, VA; Green Bay, WI; Somerset, PA; Columbus, OH; and Kitchener, Ontario. With these new locations, Hearthside will have production capabilities in 15 states, Canada, and Europe.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. The parties anticipate the transaction to close before the end of the first quarter of 2022. Ropes & Gray LLP and Stikeman Elliott LLP are acting as legal advisors to Hearthside.