Batory Foods, a national sales and supply chain management solutions provider of commodity and specialty food ingredients, has acquired DMH Ingredients, a food and beverage ingredients distributor, along with its sister company, Naturestock Foods. With DMH’s reputation for long-term customer relationships and premium ingredients, the acquisition strengthens Batory Foods’ commitment to providing best-possible customer service, and to continuously growing its ingredients portfolio.

Since 1991, Libertyville, Illinois-based DMH Ingredients has been a reliable supplier of niche ingredients for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. The company’s expansive list of offerings includes high intensity and alternative sweeteners, soluble tea and coffee, dehydrated fruits and vegetables, and glycerin. DMH also offers various specialty lines including SinoSweet, Techno Sucralose, Silva dehydrated fruits and vegetables, Matcha Green Tea Powder by AIYA from Japan, PUREFRUIT Monk Fruit powder and concentrate, and many others, which are sourced primarily in China, South Africa, and South America.

Notably, DMH is also the exclusive North American distributor for Rooibos tea, a red tea from South Africa widely distributed through national foodservice retailers.

The acquisition will enhance and expand Batory Foods’ ingredients portfolio, allowing for even greater access to high quality imports through DMH’s existing relationships. In doing so, the transaction will help Batory Foods deepen its position with several existing customers, and offer potential for new customers in a variety of F&B niches.

“Throughout our longstanding relationship with DMH Ingredients, the company has proven many times over to be a reputable supplier of niche ingredients responsibly sourced from around the world,” said Vince Pinneri, president at Batory Foods. “For Batory, this strategic acquisition significantly expands our ingredients portfolio and creates more opportunities for us to better serve our valued customers.”

“Over the past 20 years, DMH has worked diligently to develop a strong and prosperous partnership with Batory Foods,” said Tom Hatch, principal/vice president at DMH Ingredients, Inc. “Our years of successful collaboration and shared core values made Batory a natural choice to take on the high-quality product and service our customers have come to expect. We are looking forward to continued growth and success for our longtime customers, suppliers and dedicated employees as we strengthen our overall position in the marketplace with Batory.”

Tom Hatch and many other key members of DMH have accepted positions at Batory Foods, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for DMH customers and vendors.



