Kemin has announced its Neumentix Phenolic Complex K110-42, a patent-pending spearmint extract containing a proprietary phenolic complex, has been approved by Health Canada, bringing the ingredient for brain health to consumers in Canada.

Health Canada approved Neumentix (Natural Product Number (NPN) 80111201)) for use in helping support cognitive function, sustained attention and working memory.

“We are thrilled to announce the approval of Neumentix for use in the Canadian market,” said Penny Woods, marketing director, Kemin Human Nutrition and Health. “The application process for Health Canada involves an extensive review of the efficacy, safety and quality of ingredients. Gaining this approval is a significant milestone that will enable our Canadian customers to have their finished product claims more easily approved when formulated with a full dose of Neumentix and reference to the NPN.”

Neumentix Phenolic Complex K110-42 is derived from patent-pending, non-genetically modified lines of spearmint developed by Kemin plant science experts using traditional plant breeding methods. The ingredient is clinically shown to support focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night. The antioxidant polyphenols in Neumentix promote new neuron growth and support the brain function of working memory, improving the ability to learn, manage information, and react. Neumentix provides both cognitive and physical performance benefits and can be formulated into a variety of applications.

“Neumentix has been in the global market for over five years and continues to capture the attention of key brands looking to formulate with a safe, sustainable and scientifically backed ingredient that has cognitive performance benefits—like focus—as well as lasting benefits linking cognition to enhanced physical performance,” said Woods. “We created Neumentix to help support cognitive performance in adults and offer additional benefits to consumers. With the demand for cognitive health products growing worldwide, the Kemin team is incredibly excited to now offer the benefits of Neumentix to consumers in Canada.”

