Triangle Package Machinery Company puts an emphasis on operational excellence and welcomes Michael Small to their team.

Small brings a diversified background with extensive experience in production and operations management in the manufacturing industry that spans over three decades. Having earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Eastern Illinois University, Small’s career is based on a well-rounded approach to operations management. He has over 17 years of experience as a plant manager for a leading supplier of ring carrier multi-packaging systems. With prior experience in production supervision and operations coordination, Small excels at personnel development, inventory control, quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

Small’s recent professional pursuits include extensive experience in value stream management, further strengthening his knowledge of optimizing manufacturing efficiencies.

“Mike is an accomplished management professional with a distinguished career in operations management for over three decades, and a performance record to show it,” stated N’Gai Merrill, Triangle’s chief operating officer. “His strong record of results-oriented performance, such as improving efficiencies and materials utilization, is a testament to his operational management and leadership skills.”

As director of operations, Small will oversee Triangle’s production, manufacturing, and assembly departments. He is tasked with using his expertise to improve overall manufacturing and production efficiencies at Triangle while expanding capacity within their existing manufacturing facility.