Company: INDCO

Website: www.INDCO.com

Equipment Snapshot: INDCO HS-100 and HS-300 series benchtop dispersers can mix up to 5 gallons of materials at a time, making them ideal for a wide range of high shear applications within labs, pilot plants, and small-scale production environments. Each unit comes with a 1 ½ to 3 HP motor (TEFC or EP), a 1-inch x 19-inch stainless steel shaft, and either a 4-inch or 5-inch stainless steel disperser blade. A mechanical hand knob or AC variable speed drive allows varying of shaft speed from 1000 to 4100 rpm to achieve desired shear within the mixing chamber.

Pre-lubricated heavy duty ball bearings ensure a long service life. An air lift with an easy-to-use toggle-valve raises and lowers the pneumatic cylinder 15-inches to allow placement of a holder with capacity to 5 gallon pail (air lift requires approximately 5 cfm at 40 to 50 psi). All wetted parts are constructed from 300 series stainless steel. INDCO HS-100 and HS-300 series benchtop mixers are ideal for a wide variety of applications within food and beverage, chemical, paint and coatings, ink and pigments, plastics and rubber, cannabis/CBD, and other industries.

All INDCO mixers are made in the USA. INDCO engineers are available to assist with process and mixing questions.



