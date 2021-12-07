Company: Renewable Lubricants

Website: https://renewablelube.com/

Equipment Snapshot: Renewable Lubricants new food grade Bio-Extreme High Temperature Oven Lubricants perform at extreme high temperatures up to and over 1000°C, with protection up to 2000°C. These unique bio-based lubricants are enhanced with white graphite, a highly effective solid particle lubricant. Systems lubricated with white graphite require less product application, saving customers’ money and making for cleaner equipment. Environmentally responsible Bio-Extreme High Temperature Oven Lubricants are formulated from renewable carbon negative resources allowing facilities to meet sustainability initiatives. Available in 1-gallon jugs, 5-gallon pails, drums, totes, and in bulk from the Hartville, Ohio factory. Bio-Extreme High Temperature Oven Lubricants are ideal for roller chains on oven conveyors, bakery oven chains, beverage can lines, and other food processing applications,

Bio Extreme High Temperature lubricants are NSF H1 certified. Additionally, all food grade products manufactured by Renewable Lubricants are Kosher certified. In addition to food processing applications, this proven product is ideal for industrial applications such as tenter frames in textile plants, kiln car wheel bearings in refractory plants, paint lines, drying ovens, sealed for life units, automatic lubrication systems, lithographic chains, and more.

Made from white graphite and bio-based biodegradable base oils, their white semi-solid film is soft and easy to keep clean with food grade cleaners and wire brushes. It reduces wear, rust, oxidation, and corrosion to extend the equipment life and reduce maintenance costs. Bio-Extreme High Temperature Oven Lubricants clean and lubricate chains already soiled by inferior lubricants, and they help to eliminate the accumulation of hard carbon solids which create maintenance clean-up problems and lead to downtime.

Free of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), these products are ideal for working in confined spaces. White Graphite provides improved extreme pressure and lubricity after black graphite, Teflon, and molybdenum disulfide lose their lubrication between 400°C and 500°C. When operating below their flash point, Bio-Extreme™ High Temperature Oven Lubricants do not dissipate but leave a Lubricant film.

Renewable Lubricants, Inc. began as a research and development company in 1991, developing high performance products that would directly replace petroleum-based products. Starting from a single corn-based engine oil developed in the inventor’s garage, the company now offers more than 250 products and has over 100 worldwide patents. It manufactures its products as environmentally friendly as possible without sacrificing performance. For more information on Renewable Lubricants, Inc., contact Benjamin Garmier at (330) 877-9982, or info@RenewableLube.com, or visit www.RenewableLube.com.



