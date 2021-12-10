Company: Reading Bakery Systems

Equipment Snapshot: Reading Bakery Systems (RBS), a global manufacturer of snack production systems, introduced a new ambient cooling conveyor that efficiently cools crackers before entering packaging in a more‐compact footprint.

Prior to entering packaging, crackers must be cooled down to a specific temperature. If the crackers are not cooled to the correct temperature, condensation can occur in the sealed package, which compromises snack product texture and shelf life. Final product moisture and temperature control is critical to success.

“The new Thomas L. Green Ambient Cooling Conveyor design is a win‐win for cracker manufacturers, as it is more efficient to operate and easier to clean and maintain. It also reduces energy consumption, energy waste and employee safety hazards.” said Cameron Johnston, director, engineering RBS.

The new cooling tunnel system is modular, allowing customers to add multiple sections to suit their plant or process needs. Each module is equipped with upper and lower fans, each with individual speed controls. Operators can control the amount of air blown across the top and bottom of the crackers via touchscreen control screens that makes changes quick and simple.

Additionally, maintenance has been streamlined and made safer. Air filtration cartridges can be handled without ladders and can be changed or cleaned without the use of tools. Air handling blowers can be accessed at ground levels, again not requiring ladders.

