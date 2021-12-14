The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) has announced it has teamed with Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement, to bring members a proven, cost-effective, and risk-free way to buy their energy and manage risk.

The new program enables FPSA members to procure energy, often a top-5 operational cost, easily and with confidence, backed by the people, process, and technology that have made Transparent Energy synonymous with energy-procurement excellence. For members with in-house energy expertise, Transparent Energy’s market intelligence and online auction platform can supplement existing processes, driving additional savings.

“Energy and sustainability have emerged as top budgetary and reputational concerns for our members, providing us an excellent opportunity to introduce new value-added services that will simplify the lives and improve the bottom lines of our members,” said David Seckman, president and CEO, FPSA. “Our new partnership with Transparent Energy will bring the power of online auctions, backed by the energy expertise and client-service skills of their team, to members interested in saving money on energy, becoming more sustainable, and protecting themselves from energy-market volatility.”

Added Jane Seagraves, vice president, associations at Transparent Energy, “We are delighted to be working with FPSA to bring the many benefits of online energy procurement to its members. Starting immediately, the full resources of Transparent Energy for energy procurement, risk management, and sustainability efforts to support ESG goals are available to members. We are looking forward to making the energy-buying process more strategic and cost-effective for all interested parties.”

By working with Transparent Energy, FPSA members will gain the following benefits:

Annual energy cost reductions compared to traditional procurement methods. An additional “members only” discount. Access to an always-on energy advisory resource proactively monitoring energy markets and actively identifying opportune times to purchase energy, including renewables. The program is risk free. Satisfaction is 100 percent guaranteed.

For more information on Transparent Energy’s high-value, risk-free energy advisory and procurement services for FPSA members, please contact Jonathan Le at jle@transparentedge.com or (945) 218-2185. To speak with a member of the FPSA team please contact Andy Drennan at adrennan@fpsa.org or (703) 663-1201.