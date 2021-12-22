The American Society of Baking (ASB) has named Amy Leigh Beecher as the organization’s first director of education and training. Beecher brings her experience in higher education, distillery and food ingredients learning, and baking training to the role, where she will serve as ASB’s lead in creating and implementing education opportunities for the baking industry.

“ASB’s mission includes promoting professional development through education,” said Kent Van Amburg, executive director of ASB. “We created the director of education and training position in response to industry demand for comprehensive and dynamic training for aspiring bakers and industry veterans alike. Working with industry partners, we will design and provide educational opportunities to meet these training needs.”

Before joining ASB, Beecher served as the corporate director of MGP University at MGP Ingredients and the senior technical writer at AIB International. Beecher earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Kansas, a master’s degree in English from Fort Hays State University, and is completing a post-graduate Educational Specialist degree, focusing on principles of adult learning.