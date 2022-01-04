Hearthside Food Solutions, LLC has completed the acquisition of Weston Foods Ambient Division assets, first announced on November 15, 2021. The Ambient Division assets being acquired includes six North American locations producing cookies, crackers, cones, wafers, and related baked products.

The completed acquisition expands the Hearthside network to 43 facilities in the US, and Europe, and now Canada. This acquisition brings 1,100 full-time employees, and an expanded base of premier food company customers to the Hearthside network.

“These new facilities possess a culture of quality and performance that aligns well with our customer-focused, people-first approach to business,” said Chuck Metzger, CEO of Hearthside Foods, “This will enable a successful and timely integration with our core business.”

Baking is one of Hearthside’s four primary contract manufacturing categories, including bars, fresh and frozen entrees, and food packaging. The six new locations bring additional capacity and an expanded ability to meet the needs of existing and new customers.

“These new locations are an ideal complement to our existing Hearthside bakery business, expanding our capabilities and scope of service for our premier customers,” said Cade Culver, CCO of Hearthside Foods.

The six new manufacturing facilities are located in North Sioux City, SD; Front Royal, VA; Green Bay, WI; Somerset, PA; Columbus, OH; and Kitchener, Ontario. With these new locations, Hearthside now has production capabilities in 15 states, Canada, and Europe.