Company: Ferrara

Website: www.keebler.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.79–$6.99

Product Snapshot: Keebler recently introduced its newest innovation, Fudge Strip Dip’mmms, which will be hitting shelves at Walmart in late January/early February 2022. Dip’mmms are more than just a snack: they’re a fun, magical experience that you can have anytime, anywhere! Whether adding the frosting to a single cookie or using it to stack, build, or invent new creations, the possibilities are endless.

The Dip'mmms Fudge Stripes cookies will be available at grocery stores nationwide, with a suggested retail price of $1.79-$2.29, for single packs, and $6.99 for a 4-count multipack. Crafted by the Keebler Elves with a lot of Elfin magic and fun to create moments of togetherness for snacking anytime, anywhere!