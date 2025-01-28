Ferrero's Keebler brand has launched its Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge cookies. This innovation marks the brand's first permanent flavor addition to the Fudge Stripes portfolio, allowing chocolate and cookie patrons to enjoy the new flavor year-round.

"Magically crafted" by Ernie and the Keebler Elves in the Hollow Tree, the new Fudge Stripes cookies combine a crisp, chocolatey base with a coating of rich fudge.

"If there's one thing we pride ourselves on at Keebler, it's our magical fudge," says Kim Thomas, brand manager, Keebler Fudge Stripes. "And with this delectable new offering, Ernie and the Elves have doubled the magic and the fun."

Consumers can shop Keebler Fudge Stripes Double Fudge for a suggested retail price of $4.80 at retailers nationwide starting this month.

