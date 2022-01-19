Company: Baja Jerky

Website: https://bajavida.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.29

Product Snapshot: Baja Jerky, an innovator in the snack space with their use of flavors, ingredients, and packaging, is excited to announce Baja Vida, an umbrella brand to anchor new products, as well as its beloved line of current snacks. The new name reflects the natural growth of the brand as it expands into creating and selling additional Baja-inspired products that support ‘The Flavor of Adventure.’

“We decided to change our name to include ‘Vida’ because that’s what Baja gives us: life,” said Will Dryden, general manager of operations at Baja Vida. “Baja Vida speaks to our desire to share all the amazing things Baja has to offer, especially the lifestyle. Our wildly successful beef jerky has provided a taste, but as our customers know well, one taste is never enough. Under the Baja Vida name we can create more ways to experience the Baja lifestyle with limitless potential.”

The first product to launch under the Baja Vida name is Baja Beef Sticks. Made with 100 percent all natural beef and containing only one gram of sugar, Baja Beef Sticks are a conveniently portable way to have a protein-packed, gluten-free, tasty snack on any adventure. Inspired by the Baja flavors we all love, the sticks come in three flavors; Street Taco, Traditional and Hot Sauce. The SRP for a single beef stick is $2.29 and the most popular is the 16-pack.

In the past several months, the company has also launched two other products: seasonings and dried mangos. Consistent with the brand’s natural, less-is-more approach to snacks, the dried mangos are made with one ingredient, organic dried mangos, which are unsulfured, non-GMO, and 100 percent grown in Mexico. With zero added sugar, Baja Dried Mangos contain much less sugar than other dried mango brands. A flavorful, fruity counterpart to their mostly savory beef jerky line, the dried mangos are the ideal snack to grab and go, just like the jerky.

Inspired by the Baja lifestyle, the company launched in 2019 with Baja Jerky including its five core beef jerkys; Traditional, Lime & Serrano, Sweet Orange, Salsa Fresca and Churro and two additional flavors added in 2021, Crackin Pepper and Street Taco. Going boldly, Baja Vida snacks and seasonings have the flavor to match, packed with nutrition, and never any junk. With Michelin star awarded chef Brandon Rogers on the team, each snack and seasoning is packed with Baja’s signature flavors and is exotic and tantalizing, making every bite a slice of paradise.