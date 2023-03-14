Chomps is launching two new flavors at Expo West this year: Habanero Beef, and Taco Beef sticks.

Habanero Beef, a highly requested flavor, is seasoned with spicy habanero peppers, red pepper, and coriander. The new Chomps Taco Beef sticks are seasoned with cumin, paprika, black pepper, chili powder, and no sugar. All Chomps are made from grass-fed beef and venison and free-range turkey with no hormones or antibiotics.

In addition, they are all Whole30 Approved, certified gluten-free, certified paleo, keto-certified, and allergy-friendly.