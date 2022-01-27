8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc. (“8th Avenue”) has announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the Ronzoni dry pasta brand and a dry pasta manufacturing facility located in Winchester, Virginia from Riviana Foods Inc., effective May 31, 2021. Ronzoni is a 100-year-old brand with a comprehensive portfolio across traditional and value-added pasta.

Scott McNair, chief executive officer of 8th Avenue, said, “We are proud to welcome the Ronzoni brand to our team! Ronzoni brings a 100-year-old brand, great employees, innovative ideas and an impressive customer base. Together we are better, and we look forward to driving further growth and scale by delivering innovative products to all our loyal customers.”