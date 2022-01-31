FreshFry, the multi award-winning, sustainable food tech company providing restaurants with all-natural, easy to use frying oil filtering solutions, has announced its Canadian expansion, bringing its efficient and eco-friendly FreshFry Pods to commercial kitchens across Canada. Containing a proprietary blend of ingredients, the plant-based FreshFry Pods save restaurant owners and operators time, labor, and cost by extending the life of frying oil by two to three days, making it a must-have food technology product for commercial fryer use. FreshFry will distribute Pods through Sysco Canada and TTS Sales and Marketing.

“We are thrilled to be launching our FreshFry Pods in Canada,” says FreshFry Co-Founder and CEO Jeremiah Chapman. “It is of the utmost importance for restaurants to employ sustainable operating solutions, and FreshFry Pods offer a safe, 30-second solution to replenish and extend the life of frying oil while reducing total oil costs by an average of 25 percent. I’m confident that FreshFry Pods will provide great benefit to kitchens across Canada.”

Since its inception in 2014, FreshFry Pods have generated savings to restaurant owners in a multitude of areas including less overall oil usage, reduced build-up of oil in and around fryers, and lower labor costs for maintenance and disposal of oil, all with no additional equipment needed. Plus, it is simple to use: simply drop a FreshFry pod into a commercial fryer at the end of the day and allow it to attract water, metals, acids, and other impurities that come from food and destroy oil. The next day, toss the pod in the trash and resume cooking with the clean oil. Even more, consumers, too, enjoy the benefits of FreshFry Pods, as they can enjoy higher-quality food that looks, smells, and tastes better. FreshFry currently supplies Pods for several U.S.-based powerhouse restaurant concepts including Nashville’s famous Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, and franchisees for Qdoba Mexican Eats, Popeye’s, and Rock ‘N Roll Sushi. In 2021, FreshFry was honored with an AgTech Breakthrough Award for Overall Restaurant Tech Solution of the Year.

“TTS is delighted to introduce FreshFry Pods to Canada,” says Jim Gray, president, TTS Marketing. “Restaurant operators across the country are looking for a solution to labor pinches and rising oil costs. This product is the answer to these challenges. We also look forward to helping thousands serve up delicious fried comfort food, thanks to the cleaner oil that FreshFry Pods provide!”

FreshFry Pods were created by Kentucky-native Chapman, who would convert old oil from restaurants to biodiesel, which was completely degraded. Growing up cooking with his grandmother, Jeremiah always had an interest in frying and oil. It was not until college when he began researching how to use plant scraps to clean oil and, after many conversations with industry chefs, FreshFry was born. Jeremiah has since been recognized by Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 and was named an Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year by the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2021, and his company is positioned to enter additional international markets this year.

For more information about FreshFry or to purchase products, visit freshfry.me. Contact FreshFry for a consultation at supprt@freshfry.me.



