Barentz is pleased to be appointed as the exclusive North American distributor for ACT Polyols (Pvt) Limited (ACT), a Pakistan-based manufacturer of Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Organic rice-derived sweeteners and proteins.

Strategically located within Karachi, ACT is well-positioned to source a unique and distinctive selection of the highest quality rice. Its modern production facility boasts GFSI (FSSC 2200), Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Certified Organic, Kosher, and Halal certifications. Lead by a strong Research & Development team, ACT combines its state-of-the-art technology with artisan craftmanship, to be a leader in the clean label rice sweetener and protein markets. Driven by a desire for innovation, ACT’s Engineers and Research Developers are continuing to discover new processes and explore product development.

Available in both organic and conventional grades, ACT’s natural sweeteners and protein isolates can be found in a variety of food products including beverages, desserts, confectionery, energy bars, baked goods, and dietary supplements.

“We’re excited to welcome ACT into the Barentz family,” says Mike Emrich, president, human nutrition, North America. “ACT’s line of clean label sweeteners and proteins fills the growing demand of North American consumers to bring organic, natural and sustainable foods into their homes. Food manufacturers can expect to benefit from a dynamic, professional team who are eager to work with them and offer customizable solutions. Additionally, we’re proud that ACT’s vision to be the benchmark in quality, innovation, safety, and customer satisfaction supports our key initiatives.”

Asad Iqbal, CEO, ACT Polyols feels that “the confluence of values of ACT and Barentz makes for a strong relationship between us. Barentz’s global reach, especially their extensive network in the North American market enables us to obtain customer insights that form the cornerstone of our mission to be the most innovative and quality conscious supplier of sweeteners and proteins. We are thrilled to be part of Barentz global network.”



