Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, the fast-casual franchise famous for its oak wood-fired pizza creations and self-serve Taproom, is expected to double in size during 2022 and have 100 locations open in the next five years. The brand currently has five locations open and operating throughout Minnesota, Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa. Offering one-of-a-kind franchising opportunities to continue its national expansion, Smokin’ Oak Pizza will open several locations during the first half of 2022 in Texas, Florida, Arkansas, and an additional location in Grand Junction, CO.

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom started out as a passion project. After a 20-year executive career in retail banking working for some of the biggest names in the industry, Matt Mongoven was ready for a new challenge. He partnered with his life-long friend and experienced restaurateur, Linda Black, to pursue a dream they had shared since they were children; opening a business of their own together. Fast forward to today, CEO of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom, Mongoven, and Black, now president and COO, have taken the traditional concept of pizza and reinvented it for the modern consumer.

“We aim to immerse all guests who walk in through our doors in an authentic Smokin’ Oak Pizza experience,” said Mongoven. “We’ve set ourselves apart in this industry because our pizzas and other menu items are baked using 100% aged oak wood-fired cooking, which produces a smoky flavor that most other pizza concepts just can’t copy. It’s amazing to see how much our business has grown thus far and we are excited to continue this momentum into 2022 and beyond.”

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom features a full menu of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts. The oven, fueled by oak wood, heats up to 900 degrees, cooking pizzas in about two minutes. The brand delivers an enjoyable, fast-casual pizza experience through the use of open-plan kitchens, which allows customers to customize and watch their pizzas being made right in front of them. All dough and sauces are made in-house, veggies are cut fresh throughout the day and even the meats are roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse real oak wood flavor.

The restaurants cater to those looking for a quick lunch at a great value, and with the addition of the self-serve Taprooms, it’s the perfect place to have a drink and take advantage of the 25–45 different beer, wine, and mixed cocktails options Smokin’ Oak Pizza Taproom walls have to offer. To use the Taproom, a guest will open a tab, be provided with an RFID enabled bracelet, and then be free to explore the Taproom wall. Guests can pour anywhere from one to twelve ounces at a time, trying anything they like. A Taproom guide will also be available to answer any questions regarding how to use the Taproom wall and offer guests recommendations.

Starting the year off strong in 2022, Smokin’ Oak Pizza is happy to announce the signing of its most recent development deal, which will bring two new Taproom locations to the Dallas/Fort Worth area in the next two years. The brand intends on signing additional development deals this year and entering new markets through its national franchising opportunities. With strong corporate support systems already in place, a low-barrier of entry and a robust operating system, Smokin’ Oak Pizza offers a viable franchising opportunity to passionate pizza lovers looking to bring the concept to their own local communities.