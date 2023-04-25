Hormel's CORN NUTS brand announced its latest flavor, CORN NUTS Mexican Street Corn flavor crunchy corn kernels. Inspired by elotes, a classic Mexican corn snack roasted and served right on the cob, the chili and citrus flavors pair with the crunch of CORN NUTS snacks.

"Seriously, these are really great and it's only fitting that an iconic corn kernel snack takes on this flavor profile. We're very excited to have the Mexican Street Corn flavor join the ranks of the classic CORN NUTS varieties people love," said Robbie Koons, CORN NUTS brand manager. "Since Hormel Foods acquired the brand in 2021, we have been working to innovate and expand the flavor portfolio. The addition of the bold and flavorful Mexican Street Corn flavor is sure to become a favorite amongst many fans."

The distinct late-night neon look of the package will stand out with other classic flavors like original, ranch, and barbeque. CORN NUTS crunchy corn snacks can be found on the shelves of grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores, and more.

For more information, visit cornnuts.com.