Company: CLIF Bar & Company

Website: www.clifbar.com

Introduced: March 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.30

Product Snapshot: CLIF has announced its snack category expansion with the national launch of CLIF Thins, the crispy, crunchy take on the original CLIF BAR, intended for everyday snacking and perfect for busy families, commuters and people on the go. New research from CLIF shows that 2 in 3 Americans report returning to their pre-pandemic routines. Meanwhile, 72% admit they are snacking more frequently than they were prior to the pandemic. With two thin and perfectly crisp bars in every pack, CLIF Thins are available in three craveable flavors:

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Peanut Brownie

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut flavor

“Our research shows that the return of office commutes and travel is on the rise. In fact, 75% of Americans plan to travel in 2022, and half of those admit they snack more when on the move. Meanwhile, 43% of employed Americans are working in hybrid environments and need snacks that can adapt to their changing work settings,” says Liz Watson, CLIF brand manager. “CLIF Thins are lightweight and easily stored in purses, carry-ons and desks, so you always have a quick and easy pick-me-up in your hectic schedule.”

CLIF Thins are mindfully made with plant-based ingredients, underlining the CLIF commitment to utilize ingredients that nourish bodies and support a healthy planet. With 100 calories and 5 grams of sugar per pack, CLIF Thins are the perfect option for those seeking snacks with real ingredients, like organic rolled oats.

"When choosing a snack, decisions are most often influenced by flavor and nutrition,” says Amari Thomsen, registered dietitian at CLIF. “CLIF Thins come in three craveable flavors that are formulated with plant-based ingredients, and mindful of calories and sugar – a perfect option for on-the-go snacking.”

CLIF Thins are now available nationwide at retailers including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Giant Eagle, Giant Martin’s, Meijer, Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Supervalu for a suggested retail price of $7.30 per box with seven packs. The products are also available for purchase online through Amazon and www.clifbar.com/clif-bar-thins.

To learn more about CLIF, follow @CLIFBAR on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or visit www.clifbar.com.