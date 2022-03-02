Company: Alter Eco

Website: www.alterecofoods.com

Introduced: January 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.49

Product Snapshot: Alter Eco Foods has entered a new product category that brings the cleanest and greenest ingredients to the breakfast aisle: Organic Granola. Alter Eco's granola is sweetened naturally with date powder and monk fruit and these crunchy satisfying granolas contain no added sugar. They are available in three flavors—Dark Chocolate, Cashew Butter, and Cinnamon Raisin—all made with USDA Certified Organic ingredients that support regenerative agriculture.

"We made this granola the Alter Eco way," says Antoine Ambert, senior director of innovation & sustainability. "With our new, certified climate neutral granola, we're bringing our expertise in regenerative agriculture to the U.S. and expanding our impact closer to home.

Alter Eco's Organic Granola is the perfect breakfast for health-conscious consumers who care about the planet. Inside its Post-Consumer Recycled plastic packaging are clean ingredients you can recognize: no soy, corn, or artificial ingredients, no added or fake sugars

Alter Eco's new line of Organic Granolas are available now with an SRP of $7.49 per 8-oz online at www.alterecofoods.com and at Whole Foods.