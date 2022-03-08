John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is celebrating 100 years of quality-driven and innovative nut solutions. To recognize this milestone anniversary, JBSS executives will close the NASDAQ stock market on Monday, March 14, 2022.

For a century, JBSS has been owned and led by members of the Sanfilippo family. Today, the 4th generation is focused on manufacturing high-quality nuts and snacks across its four brands (Fisher Nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts) and is one of the largest private brand nut and snack manufacturers in the U.S.

In 1922, Sicilian immigrant Gaspare Sanfilippo and his son, John, began a small pecan shelling operation in Chicago cracking pecans around the kitchen table. Amid rapid growth in the late 1930s, the Sanfilippo family transformed their shelling processes from manual to automated, inaugurating JBSS’ hallmark manufacturing innovation and operational excellence. From modest beginnings to sales topping $858 million and 294 million pounds of product sold in their most recent Fiscal Year, JBSS has never lost sight of its commitment to excellence and fostering a culture rooted in family and community

Headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, JBSS operates four high-capacity, state of the art production facilities, three of which are located in primary nut growing regions. 1,400 employees work tirelessly to create the highest quality products.

“As we celebrate our 100-year anniversary, we reflect on everyone who has played such a significant role in our company’s success,” said Jeffrey Sanfilippo, CEO. “We are honored to have such talented and dedicated employees who have served the company throughout our history. We couldn’t have reached this remarkable milestone without their dedication.”

While the company is focused on manufacturing the finest nuts and snacks, corporate philanthropy is also extremely important. At the heart of JBSS’ mission is to help end hunger and food insecurity and encourage health and wellness throughout the communities where they operate. In addition, the company is expanding stewardship overseas to help economically disadvantaged nut growers within its network build stronger infrastructures. The company has begun investing in Africa’s farming communities, which are among the world’s largest cashew growers.

As it looks ahead to its next 100 years, JBSS is committed to enhancing the customer and consumer experience. The company invests in extensive research and development, consumer insights, and artificial intelligence to develop differentiated products and penetrate untapped markets. "We strive to align product development with consumer insights," Sanfilippo said. "Our sourcing and manufacturing capabilities also give us an edge in seizing the many different snacking opportunities using nuts and other plant-based proteins. I'm excited about growing our brands in the future and building the path toward $2 billion in sales."

