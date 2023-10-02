TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has announced that it has completed the sale of its Lakeville, MN manufacturing facility and snack bars business to John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. for approximately $61 million in cash. The sale initially was announced in early September.

The Lakeville, MN manufacturing facility produces a range of private-label snack bar products, including fruit and grain, chewy, crunchy, and protein bars. The facility had been part of the TreeHouse Foods network since the company's acquisition of the Private Brands business in 2016.

The snack bars business was not expected to contribute positive adjusted EBITDA in fiscal year 2023.

Within the terms of the transaction, the private label snack bars business; Lakeville, MN, manufacturing facility; customer relationships; and approximately 400 Lakeville-based employees have transitioned to John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.