Equipment Snapshot: The Turbo Compact Mixing (TCM) module from process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, meets ATEX requirements for operation in hazardous environments. ATEX-certified as standard, the Gericke TCM is suitable for installation in ATEX zone 20 internal and zones 21 and 22 external in areas where an explosive atmosphere with a cloud of combustible dust is likely to occur or remain present continuously or for long periods of time during normal operation. The explosion-safe TCM integrates continuous mixing with the company's gravimetric loss-in-weight (LIW) inline feeder to automatically meter precise amounts of dry material into the companion continuous mixer for fast, gentle mixing on a compact footprint.

Eliminating concern for combustible dust explosions when processing fine powders, the Gericke TCM is ideal for mixing sensitive ingredients including up to three microingredients that require precise feeding to achieve the desired homogeneity. The self-contained mixing system is proven in mixing infant formula, adult nutrition supplements, and other products involving trace elements, probiotics, flavors, and colorants when cross-contamination cannot be permitted.

The entire Turbo Compact Mixing system disassembles in minutes for safe, easy, complete cleaning. Testing on the TCM is offered at the Gericke test laboratory.



