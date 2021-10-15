Company: Gericke

Equipment Snapshot: Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, has introduced the Turbo Compact Mixing (TCM) module. Integrating feeding with continuous mixing on a compact footprint, the Gericke TCM features the company's gravimetric loss-in-weight (LIW) inline feeder to automatically meter precise amounts of dry material into the companion continuous mixer for fast, gentle, homogeneous mixing. The self-contained mixing system is ideal for food, nutrition, and pharmaceutical recipes with multiple major, minor, and microingredients such as flavors, colorants, and other additives where hygiene is paramount and cross-contamination cannot be permitted.

Developed for contract manufacturers and processors requiring fast, frequent product changeovers, the entire Gericke mixer system disassembles in minutes and invites safe, full access to the mixing chamber and feeder interior for easy, complete cleaning and confident visual inspections. The Turbo Compact Mixing module mixes up to 20,000 liters/hour and may be installed directly upstream from extruders and filling equipment. FDA-compliant models for hygienic processing and ATEX-certified models for hazardous environments are available as options.

