Mactac, a LINTEC Company, has acquired CSI – SoCal, a custom slitting and distribution center for roll label printers located in Ontario, Calif., under an asset purchase agreement.

A $2.5 million investment, the acquisition is the latest in a major Mactac operational expansion plan. The strategically located West Coast finishing center provides Mactac a turnkey, high-performing roll label slitting and distribution center with a talented operations team and newer world-class slitting assets.

Mactac is also investing nearly $10 million in expanding its slitting and service capability, including installing five new world-class slitters across its North America network beginning this summer. The strategic move is part of an ongoing commitment by Mactac to deliver the roll label market and customers' enhanced products and services, supply chain continuity, and added reliability.

“This acquisition is a continuation of our commitment to the industry and represents our mission to be a full portfolio provider to the market with the highest level of service excellence,” said Ed LaForge, Mactac president and CEO. “Purchasing CSI – SoCal further expands our production network and distribution footprint in alignment with our strategic growth plans for pressure-sensitive films, graphic products, and specialty coating and service programs.”

Throughout the last two years, Mactac has been focused on growth initiatives in support of market needs. Mactac recently acquired Duramark Products Inc. (formally Ritrama USA) and Spinnaker Coating, LLC, expanding its adhesive coating capabilities and advanced automation technology, as well as production capacity and specialty label offerings. Mactac is dedicated to supporting its North American customer base and expanding its onshore capability during a critical time of global supply chain constraints.

“Mactac is a highly reputable company that is truly committed to meeting the needs of the market and its customers,” said Michael Noble, distribution manager at CSI – SoCal. “We are excited to be a full-time Mactac slitting operation and an important part of the company’s growing distribution network.”

As part of LINTEC, a global leader in the field of adhesive materials, Mactac is one of the largest, most diversified global PSA suppliers. In the year ahead, Mactac and LINTEC will continue to invest heavily in R&D and operational enhancements to deliver customers unmatched technology, capability, service, and value, and offer needed market diversification and capacity beyond labeling.

