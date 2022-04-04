Company: Fresh-Lock

Website: https://fresh-lock.com/

Packaging Snapshot: Fresh-Lock closures will spotlight sustainable closures for flexible packaging at the 2022 Sustainable Packaging Coalition on April 4–6, 2022, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in California (Booth 308). Fresh-Lock will be there to showcase its commitment to sustainability, including its line of recyclable and compostable closures, the Fresh-Lock 8000 Series and discuss the significance of the Green Spool Program.

Developed to provide brands with a line of sustainable closures for flexible packaging, the Fresh-Lock 8000 Series takes part in a circular economy and provides reclosable solutions for sustainable flexible packaging, featuring long-time benefits of Fresh-Lock closures. This includes its most recent innovation, its compostable zipper, which has passed industrial compostability testing per ASTM D6400-19 and is FDA approved for food contact.

The compostable zipper seals at lower temperature ranges than many commonly-used materials. The product was launched this past year and has received positive feedback from converters.

“Fresh-Lock is an industry leader in creating sustainable packaging closures,” says Gianni Holzem, Fresh-Lock commercial sales director at Reynolds Consumer Products. “We understand Fresh-Lock has a role to play, and we believe that we can make a difference by sharing with others how sustainability can work. We know consumers want this, and we are constantly innovating to be able to provide the latest sustainable solutions for the market.”

In addition to the 8000 Series, the Fresh-Lock SPC Impact booth will include information about its Green Spool Recycle and Reuse Programs. The programs provide customers the opportunity to ship empty spools back to Fresh-Lock to wash and reuse or recycle. For companies that are continuing to look at their sustainability scorecard, these programs enable the zipper spools to be easily reused or recycled which help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and has already saved over 2 million spools from landfills.

For additional information about sustainable solutions and initiatives currently available, contact (800) 265-0750.



