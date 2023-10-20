Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. will be heading to SupplySide West & Food Ingredients North America 2023 from October 23–27 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America brings together 1,400+ exhibitors as well as health and nutrition professionals to engage in educational and event programming, and learn about the latest trends, strategies and scientific insights driving innovation in global finished products development. This year, Bell will join over 18,000 attendees, including ingredient manufacturers and ingredient suppliers as well as distributors from a variety of industries such as beverage, personal care, dietary supplements, functional foods, and sports nutrition.

At SupplySide West, Bell debuts snack and confectionery concepts that lean into wellness with a healthy dose of "newstalgia." These concepts align with the company's global Spark- Ignites Creativity, Inspires Senses program, which tracks five key consumer macro trends impacting consumers today and in the future. These macro trends, collectively identified by Bell's global marketing teams, represent the core behavioral values shared by all humans.

"We're excited to showcase savory snack and confectionery concepts that not only support wellness and provide our audience with a memorable 'throwback,' but also deliver on the number one purchase driver­ taste," said Tamara Gabler, research chef, confectionery & sweet applications at Bell. "We hope that our flavor-packed creations continue to fuel food, beverage, and supplement innovation that stays true to what's trending in today's marketplace and provides consumers with the power duo of health and comfort."

This trend explores a fresh approach to the best version of "you" as consumers become immersed in holistic wellness and prioritize mental health, self-care, and less crowded calendars. Bell's health­ forward menu includes:

Mead Snack Mix: Featuring Bell's Chevre Cheese, Honey, and Lambic Beer Flavors. A savory snack replete with mixed nuts, beef jerky, and parmesan crisps, combined with Iambic and honey flavors.

Kiwi Twist+ Blackberry Lavender Adaptogen Gummies: Featuring Bell's Kiwi, Apple Cucumber, Blackberry, and Lavender Flavors with a Vitamin Flavor Modifier. Not-your-average gummies incorporating Lion's Mane, reishi, and chaga mushroom powder for functional benefits.

Consumers have been searching for silver linings and are now giving themselves the permission to embrace escapism, indulge unapologetically, and spark joy in unique ways. As part of this macro trend, "Newstalgia" enters the conversation. It's the twist that everyone loves, blending the familiar with the excitement of something new and drawing inspiration from pop culture and refurbishing retro phenomena from different decades. Bell's 'Newstalgic' confectionery creations include:

Banana Salted Soft Caramels: Featuring Bell's Ripe Banana and Vanilla Flavors. These sweet and soft caramels blend the fresh flavors of banana and vanilla, topped off with a sprinkle offlaky Maldon salt, to recreate grandma's banana bread in confection form.



