Bartek Ingredients has commenced construction of a state-of-the-art, vertically integrated facility that will become the world’s largest malic and food- grade fumaric acid production plant. When completed in Q4 2023, the $160 million project will double Bartek’s capacity and cement the company’s position as the global leader in malic and fumaric acid.

Bartek anticipates continued market expansion, and this added capacity will support malic and fumaric growth for many years to come. The new facility will also be expandable to produce new products such as buffer and fortification salts and additional volumes of malic and fumaric acid.

WSP Global, a globally renowned engineering consulting firm, is leading construction and design for the project.