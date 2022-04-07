Company: Gericke

Website: www.gerickegroup.com

Equipment Snapshot: Process equipment manufacturer Gericke USA, Somerset, NJ, has introduced the Multiflux GMS Laboratory Mixer. Applying the company's proprietary double rotor design proven in its line of high volume mixers, the GMS Laboratory Mixer was developed to offer the same high speed, gentle, and hygienic mixing capabilities in a low volume, tabletop model. While the existing lineup of batch mixers accommodates usable volumes up to 4,000 liters, the new laboratory batch mixer accommodates usable volumes from as low as one liter up to 20 liters for fast, repeatable mixing during new product development, formulating and testing, and other R&D tasks.

Expanding the Multiflux mixer line to seven models plus custom designs, the GMS Laboratory Mixer automatically directs the materials into a fluidized zone for fast yet gentle interactions that achieve a homogeneous mixture in cycle times of 30 seconds or less, even when mixing materials in small quantities below 0.01 percent. The benchtop mixer includes stainless steel construction as standard with a full-size access door for easy access to the mixing rotors, mixing chamber, and entire interior for safe, complete cleaning.

Optional sanitary and ATEX-certified as explosion-proof mixer designs are available. Testing on the new mixer is offered at the Gericke test laboratory.

