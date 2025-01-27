FAT Brands’ sister snacking companies—Great American Cookies, the Original Cookie Cake franchise, and Marble Slab Creamery, the homemade small-batch ice cream franchise—have announced their latest offerings: Turtle Cookies and ice cream made with the Mars brand Snickers. Through April 27, consumers can enjoy both treats from Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery at both co-branded and standalone locations.

Great American Cookies’ Turtle Cookie Made with Snickers features a chocolate cookie dough baked with caramel, pecans, and chopped Snickers. Turtle Ice Cream is prepared with Marble Slab’s classic Chocolate Ice Cream, then combined with chopped pecans, caramel sauce, and chopped Snickers.

"To start the new year, we are excited to introduce two new sweet treats featuring one of the most beloved candy bars of all time, Snickers,” says Katie Thoms, senior director of marketing at Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery. “Just like Snickers, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery are satisfyingly delicious. This partnership speaks to our commitment to innovation and aligning with buzzworthy brands who continue to push the envelope.”

