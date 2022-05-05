Nellson, LLC, a North American manufacturer of branded and private label nutritional bar and functional powder solutions, recently released a new infographic titled Consumers are raising the bar. This new resource examines the nutrition and snack bar category highlighting key market data, consumer trends, and how function and format can drive sales.

Consumers are raising the bar when it comes to grab-and-go products, nutrient-packed nutrition, and snack bars. Mintel recently reported that 40% of US adults who anticipated eating more bars in 2021 cited new health goals. Nutrition and snack bars are a fantastic option for consumers in need of a quick and easy meal or convenient snack.

“There is a huge opportunity for brands to capture sales as more consumers incorporate nutrition and snack bars into their everyday diet,” said Bart Child, chief commercial officer of Nellson. “At Nellson, we help our brand partners understand what the market is looking for so they are ready to deliver what consumers are seeking which can be particularly challenging as we come out of a pandemic and consumer shopping behavior shifts.”

Nellson’s infographic shares helpful insight into nutrition and snack bar trends, including:

Category growth trends for the top two segments of the bar market

Nellson insight into recent demand and growth of extruded bars, co-extruded bars, and bars with compound coatings

Demographic opportunities, highlighting recent consumer purchasing behavior, and areas of growth

Key label claims driving purchases, including benefits such as improved energy, focus, stress relief, relaxation, and sleep aid

“Prior to the pandemic, the nutrition bar market was thriving as consumers desired for bars that provided functional health and wellness benefits,” said Child. “Today, more and more consumers are looking for foods to support their wellness journey, helping expedite the emerging trend of products formulated to deliver functionally specific health benefits. This creates an opportunity for bar brands to build a bar that promotes wellbeing. For some consumers that might mean treating oneself to a bar formulated to deliver an indulgent eating experience or a bar formulated with a blend of ingredients designed to relieve stress or provide a mental boost.”

The team at Nellson helps brands meet these demands and more. Their experts work with customers through all stages of the production process with strategic sourcing, continuous improvement, and risk management to ensure your next nutrition bar is a success.

Download the complimentary infographic here to find out what’s selling, what nutrition and snack bars consumers want, and—most importantly—how Nellson can help transform your idea into the next great bar.