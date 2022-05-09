PSSI, a food safety and contract sanitation provider, has promoted Doug White to the position of president and named Monty Christenberry as the company’s chief operating officer effective immediately.

In his new role as president, White will continue to collaborate directly with the executive team to drive PSSI’s company strategy and vision. White will lead the enterprise-wide initiatives focusing on expanding service offerings, growing new business segments, developing the company’s workforce, and strengthening relationships with customers.

“Doug’s leadership and strategic focus makes him the perfect fit for this role at PSSI,” said Dan Taft, CEO. “His extensive leadership experience, strategic thinking, and holistic approach will help us deliver premier food safety services to our partners in new and innovative ways.”

Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in the food processing and distribution industry, White joined PSSI in 2013 through an acquisition and spent five years leading strategic planning and procurement as vice president of corporate development. He officially moved into operational leadership in 2017 where he led PSSI’s operational partnerships across the country.

Prior to joining PSSI in 2013, White held positions at PepsiCo and Aramark, among others, accumulating more than 25 years of experience with consumer products and services. He holds a degree from Dartmouth College.

Christenberry, entering his new role as COO, will provide direction and leadership over the operational teams to ensure continuous improvement, customer relations and operational programs are aligned to support their customers’ goals.

“Monty has an engaging leadership style that has been instrumental in building our business and our culture at PSSI,” said Dan Taft, CEO of PSSI. “He is passionate about the advancement of food safety operations and we are happy to have him take on this new role to drive operational excellence across North America.”

With more than 25 years experience, Christenberry’s entire career has been dedicated to food safety and sanitation. He started with PSSI as an area manager in 2003 and worked his way up into leadership, most recently serving as a senior vice president of operations for PSSI. Prior to PSSI, he spent more than 13 years with Tyson Foods in various locations and positions across the U.S.







