With an estimated 2.5 million weddings projected in 2022, this is slated to be the busiest wedding season yet. In anticipation and celebration, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., has announced its partnership with Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry to create an eye-popping engagement ring exclusively for popcorn lovers.

Designed with the popcorn enthusiast in mind, the Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Diamond Ring is a marriage of two of life's greatest pleasures: popcorn and diamonds. After all, nothing says forever like a 3.66 carat popcorn-cut diamond. This one-of-a-kind collaboration is perfect for popping the question.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Stephanie Gottlieb to bring this truly unique diamond ring to life," says Audrey Ingersoll VP/GM sweet treats at Conagra Brands. "The Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP brand is all about love and fun—and that's exactly what this ring embodies."

An expert in all things diamonds, Stephanie Gottlieb, founder of her eponymous namesake fine jewelry company, is a leader in the bridal industry, and is known for her thoughtful approach to designing custom engagement rings. Committed to providing the finest quality of jewelry since launching the brand in 2013, Gottlieb aims to uphold the most transparent and fair practices in the industry.

"Over the past few years, we've seen an increase in demand for custom, unexpected and personal engagement ring designs," says Stephanie Gottlieb. "Collaborating with Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP on this never-before-seen ring means bringing a touch of whimsy to a milestone moment in a couple's life, and we can't wait to be a part of that."

To begin the creative process for the Angie's BOOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Diamond Ring, Gottlieb worked with her master diamond cutters to hand-pick the perfect diamond rough. At the start of the cutting process, the rough diamond weighed in at a whopping 11 carats, and from there was cut into the unique popcorn shape, polished and set in yellow gold bezel and band. The Y-Z color of the stone nears the "fancy yellow" category on the official GIA Color Scale, giving the diamond light yellow tones that bring the popcorn shape to life.

For those who are planning to pop the question, the Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Diamond Ring is available for custom order today at StephanieGottlieb.com for a limited time, with a retail price starting at $50,000. Any purchase of the Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Diamond Ring will be made-to-order and will be priced based on the cost of the diamond at the time of purchase (final retail price will vary). The Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP Popcorn Diamond Ring comes in a beautifully designed, custom ring box hand painted by Danielle Becker Stern, a mixed media artist and founder of Lefty's Right Mind.

